Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Like her fictional character Claudia Rose in the award-winning series, Sheila Lowe is a real-life forensic handwriting expert who testifies in trials, such as the recent “Clark Rockefeller” case, and prepares behavioral profiles based on handwriting for an international clientele. She is the author of the acclaimed Complete Idiot’s Guide to Handwriting Analysis and Handwriting of the Famous & Infamous, as well as Sheila Lowe's Handwriting Analyzer software, which has been used around the world since 1997. Her analyses of celebrity handwriting's have appeared in Time, Teen People, Us, Mademoiselle, and many others.



Sheila is President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, a non-profit organization that has existed for nearly 50 years to provide education and training in handwriting analysis (http://www.ahafhandwriting.org). Currently, the organization is turning its effort to get cursive handwriting training returned to the common core curriculum in public school systems (http://www.cursiveiscool.com).



Sheila’s next novel of psychological suspense, What She Saw, will be released in June, followed by the fifth book in the Claudia Rose series, Inkslingers Ball.



Sheila Lowe, MS

(805) 658-0109

http://www.sheilalowe.com

http://www.superceu.com

http://www.claudiaroseseries.com