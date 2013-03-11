From a Music Icon Would Come 'The Lady of Hope' for Humanities Youth

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Sheila Raye Charles, the daughter of the musical legend Ray Charles, is on a mission of hope. In collaboration with songwriter & owner Milliea McKinney, and her company Conscious Music Entertainment they speak out on Entertainment Violence & Lyrical Graphic Content To Harsh For Today’s Children.



The word is out in the world of entertainment. Parents and artist alike agree that music lyrics are becoming too graphic for our children. Conscious Music Entertainment owner Milliea McKinney, totally agrees and says ‘this is why she established the company Conscious Music Entertainment, someone has to fight for our youth and their right to have innocence’.



Children learn from everything the adult role model in their life allows to be available and acceptable for the child they hold the responsibility to. That means music lyrics which serve as a learning tool because music brings lyrics to life.



Entertainment that is too explicit should never be in hands, minds or behavior of a child especially one who has not been groomed to know the responsibility or outcome of those choices to hear, view, or become apart of that behavior.



This is why Milliea McKinney, decided to put her skills to work to write the song of hope. In her search for the voice to deliver that song of hope after many prayers she would be introduced to the 'Lady Of Hope' herself Sheila Raye Charles, through Ty Fuller, & Melissa Valladares partners to the conscious family.



After several meetings and phone conversations the project to bring hope to humanity took flight and is now being designed and planned for.



The excitement of having someone of such musical caliber as 'The Lady of Hope' is a true blessing from the heavens says, McKinney. ‘I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to bring our 'God' given talents together and a song that will serve as a reminder of what humanity is all about says Ms. McKinney.’



When asked if this project would be another 'We Are The World' event McKinney, smiled and said; how can you possibly answer that?



No one knows the outcome of any 'World Event' its up to society to feel the need and to do their part I would think that saving the conscious mind & innocence of a child would be important as they hold the biggest responsibility to us all that lies in the future of mankind.



If we as the adults do not groom our children and prepare them for the future with a conscious and compassionate heart and mind what does that say about us as a society?



From what should be God fearing people. There is never going to be an argument that there is not a higher power.. We are call it what you want but we all know its real... The bottom line is we owe our children an opportunity to succeed and to grow up naturally learning as they grow and if we fail this one law of nature we have set ourself and the future generations to come up for further social failure and let down the legacy of life as we have known it to be.



If our children take on more than they can handle we set ourselves up for more failure in society creating more social problems to crack our already fractured foundation. Its time we heed the warning it could be our very last one than what?



The recording session for what is to be believed to be the 'Song Of Hope For Humanity' will be in May 2013and is scheduled to be released in June 2013. The song will carry the Record Label Jandar Records & Published through Brandon Hills Music also, to be Produced by Conscious Music Entertainment. Word has it Sheila, will be bringing in the best to help this song carry a very powerful message to a society that has seemed to be beaten down by the economy, violence, and the loss of true, love, hope, faith, grace, charity, and a fallen ability to contain a respected response from our youth in society. When we lose our children we must ask what is our true purpose now?



Conscious Music Entertainment and their staff and supporters ask music industry companies, corporate companies, and those artist not considering the damage they do when they promote and sell products that support violence, and sexual or graphic content to please now take a moment to realize our children are being victimized by the lack to honor their right to be innocent and protected by the laws that govern every state and constitution for children.



When asking the 'Lady Of Hope' how she feels about the project she simply commented its 'my reasonable duty...I am merely doing my part..



