Sheinbox Bringing Latest Women's Dresses Trends to the Masses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Sheinbox, a renowned name when it comes to women’s fashion has brought a new collection of trendy outerwear including women's sweaters, dresses and tops among others. The company has also introduced a new coupon code SHIPPING07 for free shipping.



When contacted, Sharon, a representative from the company said, “Yes, we have brought a new clothing range for women. The collection has trendy and creative designs that would be liked by all.” She further added, “We have been offering exclusive collections to women for three years and are one of the leading brands for women's outerwear. The reason behind our success is the high standards of quality we offer with every outfit we bring in the market.”



According to the sources, the collections of Sheinbox are inspired from latest fashion in some of the leading fashion centers across the globe including London, Paris, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai among others. The year 2013 is widely considered a fascinating year for fashion across the world and the brand is making efforts to take the business to the next level. If the experts of the fields are to be believed the same would continue in the times to come as well. The representative added, “We are getting fresh styles and standards in all leading fashion shows and the trend in masses are well inspired from them. The latest trendy clothing range offered by Sheinbox has all the glamour and attitude of fashion divas.”



The latest collection has many new and trendy outfits including short dresses, slim fashion blue white shirt, T-shirts, blouses, women's tops, cardigans, shrugs and sweaters to name of a few. The collection has all kinds of bottom wears and outfits for women including trousers and boot cut bottoms, casual pants and dress pants including cropped pants, suit pants, leggings, cargo pants, classic cut of a long denim skirts, shimmery additions and ponte-knit or high waist pencil skirt among others.



Sheinbox also provides a wide range of bags including fur bag, leather bag, canvas bag, metal bag, practical two-way bags, clutches, handbags, elusive purses and casual shoulder bags among others. The store also has a huge variety in jewelry for women, men and kids.



To get more information about what the site is offering, feel free to visit them at www.sheinbox.com. Those who have inquiries or suggestions can contact any representatives from the site through service@sheinbox.com or just call them at 1-518-638-4367.



About Sheinbox

Sheinbox.com is a New York based company that design and produce fashion clothing for women all over the world. The company started operations in the year 2010.



Contact Information



Contact Person: Fiona Yan

Contact Number: 1-518-638-4367

Email id: service@sheinbox.com

Website: http://www.sheinbox.com/

Address: Bulk 46 st, New York, NY