Sheinbox Brings Sale Events on the World's Best Brands for Women

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Sheinbox, a popular site when it comes to women’s clothing, accessory and jewelry has introduced exclusive, limited-time sale events on the world's best brands for women. The company is offering a huge variety in women dresses and outerwear, jewelry and handbags to name of a few. The online clothing store is offering upscale sale events with an opportunity to save up to 75 percent off retail prices. The website is free to join.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “We are offering several discounts and offers on a range of products as a part of our promotional efforts. It is a limited-time sale event so if you are planning to make a purchase, you better act fast.” She further added, “Our main focus is the fashion conscious women of age 18 to 35. We want to give our customers the styles and fashion they want. We aim to be exciting and innovative and emerge as the best online store when it comes to getting women’s wear and outfits.”



Sources confirmed that the company has been offering elite ranges of cloths to women for three years. The store has become one of the top stores when it comes to women fashion. The latest collection offered by the store has several new and stylish outfits including knit tops, cardigans, shrugs, short dresses, slim fashion blue white shirt, T-shirts, blouses and women's sweaters to name of a few. The collection also has all types of bottom wears including suit pants, leggings, cargo pants, trousers, boot cut bottoms, casual pants, dress pants, cropped pants, classic cut of a long denim skirts, shimmery additions and ponte-knit or high waist pencil skirt among others.



Sheinbox is also providing customers the service of express shipping. The latest cool clothing range offered by Sheinbox has all the glamour and thoughts of fashion world.



About Sheinbox

Sheinbox.com is a New York Based company that designs and produces fashion clothing for women all over the world. The company started operations in the year 2010. The online store of the company offers a huge range of cheap women's dresses , jewelry and handbags for customers to view and chose from.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Fiona Yan

Contact Number: 1-518-638-4367

Address: SheInBox-Women Clothing, Women's Outerwear, Bulk 46 st, New York, NY

Email: service@sheinbox.com

Website: http://www.sheinbox.com/