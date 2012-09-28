Shelby Automobiles Sued for Breach of Contract, Bad Faith, Fraud, Negligence, and Conversion

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Stephen Becker Automotive Group, Inc. has filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Shelby Automobiles, Inc., a subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International, Inc.



Stephen Becker Automotive Group alleges in its complaint that Shelby Automobiles defrauded it by inducing it to enter into a Cobra dealership agreement and then, when the dealership invested its capital and ordered several Cobras, pocketing the dealership’s money.



Stephen Becker Automotive company spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for high-ticket Cobra vehicles, but Shelby Automobiles shelved the orders and did not produce the ordered vehicles for years, and in some cases not at all. Stephen Becker Automotive also alleges that Shelby Automobiles then tried to force it out of business so that Shelby Automotive could sell the ordered vehicles to other parties for even more money.



The Law Offices of Michael A. Brewer filed the lawsuit on behalf of Stephen Becker Automotive. They can be reached at 2020 Main Street, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92614, or at (949) 679-6060.



About Stephen Becker

For over three decades, Stephen Becker has been one of the most prolific and quoted experts on genuine Shelby automobiles.