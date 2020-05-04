Shelby Tribute Mustang Wins with Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- "We wanted the new model Shelby Mustang to look like Carroll had been racing the car, kicking Ferrari's ass of course," says Nerren. "Then he parked it in a field to sit for the last 50 years. The Ingot Silver, Mustang GT was intentionally purchased to be a daily driver. That didn't last long! Nerren added a full SuperSnake wide body conversion, gave it a "weathered" look and installed all the modifications to make this Mustang a real winning monster on the track including Champion Modern Muscle SAE 5w50 Motor Oil.



For the 2020 season, Jonathan Nerren and his teammate Tyler Nelson will be traveling nationwide as the Shelby American Drift Team in the Pro 1 Series of Formula Drift. Their first event was scheduled to be in Long Beach, California April 10th and 11th, but was canceled due to the Coronavirus. Once things get back to normal, in addition to their Formula D schedule you can find them at events like Holley Ford Fest, Gridlife Midwest, Mustang Week, CJ Pony Parts drift demo, zMAX Dragway for NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Street Car Takeover and SEMA in Las Vegas. https://www.facebook.com/jnerrendrifts/



Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oils (CCM) provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. These high-performance oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown due to advancements in additive engineering.



CMM Motor Oils utilize Champion's "Blue E.T.®" (Enhanced Technology) racing additive, and Champion's TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) performance additive. These proprietary technologies deliver unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increase horsepower and torque in most engines.



These premium mixtures of full-synthetic base fluids and additives provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown by including special lubricity modifiers, and premium anti-wear additives This unique robust formulation enables CMM Motor Oils to outperform all leading high-performance synthetic oils.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com