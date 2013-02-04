Shelbyville Illinois Selected as Host City for 10th Annual Midwest Geocaching Competition

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The Midwest Open Geocaching Association (MOGA) has chosen Shelbyville IL as the host location for their 2013 competition. Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, first played in May 2000, in which participants use a Global Positioning System (GPS) receiver or mobile phone device and other navigational techniques to hide and seek waterproof containers, called "geocaches" or "caches".



An informational meeting has been scheduled for January 31st at Legends Draft House at 6 p.m. to outline the opportunities and potential benefits at-hand for all retail businesses and restaurant owners. “We have a lot of information to share with our business community to help them capitalize on this event. We encourage all businesses owners to attend or send a representative to discover more about this awesome opportunity.” stated Mayhall.



MOGA has teamed up with the Central Illinois Geocaching Association, the Lake Shelbyville US Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, and Groundspeak to make the 2013 Quest for the “Dragon's Cache full of adventure!”



The epicenter for all events will be located in Shelbyville’s very own historical Chautauqua Auditorium in Forest Park, bringing those participating in the event into the heart of Shelbyville.



“One of the foremost goals of the Shelbyville Works! group is to create a thriving business environment in Shelbyville,” said committee member Tad Mayhall.” Having an event of this caliber will help us kick off our tourism season on a high note.” Mayhall said the MOGA event expects to bring well over 1,000 visitors to Shelbyville, directly and positively stimulating Shelbyville’s business and tax revenue.



The event will run April 4-7 with most of the activities taking place around Lake Shelbyville property. A recent event held at Mark Twain Lake generated an additional $500,000 local spending during the event. In addition, the event drew 26,000 additional visitors throughout the year due to the permanent caches left there and an estimated $10MM to the local economy. The event looks to further help raise food donations to Shelbyville’s local food banks during this event.



Shelbyville Works! tourism committee leader John Chambers is excited to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and MOGA to make the event successful and memorable for everyone involved. “We know that we have an amazing community that is made up of wonderful people and assets. We want to give those who visit during the competition the best possible experience our community has to offer”, noted Chambers.



About Shelbyville Works

Shelbyville Works! is a group of volunteers committed to economic development in Shelbyville Illinois and Lake Shelbyville.