Shell to Acquire 618,000 Net Acres in Southern Delaware Basin from Chesapeake Energy New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), through its subsidiary Swepi, agreed to acquire 618,000 net acres in the southern Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin in west Texas, US, from Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) for a purchase consideration of $1.94 billion. Chesapeake intends to use the proceeds of the sale to repay its $4-billion term loans during Q4 2012. Jefferies & Company and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are acting as financial advisors to Chesapeake for the transaction.
Scope
- Rationale behind Shell acquiring stake in liquids rich assets.
- Rationale behind Chesapeake divesting stake in the assets.
- Geography Covered- US.
Reasons to buy
- Develop a sound understanding of Shell's Upstream business strategy and plan for acquiring liquids rich assets.
- To know about Shell's natural gas projects in North America, involving GTL and LNG projects.
- To understand Chesapeake's plan of divestment of its assets worth $13-14 billion in 2012.
