Shellfish Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Aeon, Marudai Food

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Global Shellfish Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Shellfish market are Nippon Suisan Kaisha [Japan], Maruha Nichiro [Japan], Kibun [Japan], ZONECO [China], Guo Lian [China], Aeon [Japan], Zhoushan Fisheries [China] and Marudai Food [Japan].



Shellfish are aquatic invertebrate and consumed widely owing to health benefits associated with its use. They mostly consumed diet which is composed of phytoplankton and zooplankton. Shellfish are primarily found in salt water but they do exist in freshwater as well. China is the largest producer of shellfish owing to growing consumption and favorable harvesting facilities.



Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness About Health Benefits Associated with Consumption of Shellfish

- Increase in Distribution Channels and Rising Demand for Luxury Foods



Market Trend

- Incorporation of Latest Technologies in Effective Fisheries Management Activities

- Innovation into Supply Chain to globalize It Through Online Sales



Restraints

- Reduction in Shellfish Stock Owing to Damaging Sea Eco-system



Opportunities

- Partnerships Between Manufacturers and Food-service Providers

- Growing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Fluctuation in Prices of Shellfish Owing to Varying Catch Capacities

- Meeting Rising Demand and Import of Shellfish



Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as:

Type (Prawns, Crab, Clams, Whelk, Oysters, Others), Distribution Channels (Supermarket, Restaurant)



The Global Shellfish Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



Key Points Covered in Global Shellfish Market Study :

Global Shellfish Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Shellfish Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Shellfish Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Shellfish Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Shellfish Market Analysis by Type { }

Global Shellfish Market Analysis by Application { }

Global Shellfish Market Analysis by { }

Global Shellfish Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Shellfish Manufacturing Cost Analysis



Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



