Shelly on the Seashore: Adventurous New Children's Book Inspires Young Readers to Discover World & Appreciate Home.

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- With the allure of video games, cellphones and the internet, many fear that children no longer have inspiration to experience the wider world for themselves. However, a globe-trotting new book from Adeline Schneid is opening thousands of young minds to the wonders of the wider world, while simultaneously helping them appreciate what they have at home.



‘Shelly on the Seashore’ calls on a whimsical cast of characters to empower children to both learn about and discover far-off countries and cultures.



Synopsis:



By traveling with the currents of the sea, Shelly has the opportunity to see many different countries around the world. During her travels she makes new friends and learns about different parts of the world. Although her life is exciting and adventurous, Shelly becomes lonely and longs for her own family and home. After a long journey across the Atlantic Ocean, Shelly washes up on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This is where a little girl picks up Shelly and takes her home, giving Shelly a home.



As the author explains, the book was inspired by own her own late discovery of everything the wider world had to offer.



“When I was a High School senior I’m afraid to admit that I knew nothing about geography; I couldn’t even name the continents! However, that year I had a fantastic geography teacher who opened my eyes up to the world and got me gripped on wanting to discover it for myself,” says Schneid.



Continuing, “I want kids to become more informed and interested in different cultures and areas around the world at a younger age. There is a lot out there and the younger generation needs to become aware of it.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Wonderful children's book!!!! It has a great geographical aspect that can teach kids about the world. It is also very entertaining and has beautifully done illustrations. The book also sends a positive message about what it means to be home and have a family,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Shelly on the Seashore is truly an inspirational book! Children can learn and picture different parts of the world in a fun way! It sends a positive message and is a MUST BUY!!!! I would recommend this to kids all over the world.”



While the book’s spirit of global discovery is hitting home with readers, Schneid is also achieving great success with the book’s second bold message.



“It is a wonderful story about finding a home and where you belong. I have done several book readings in schools and most of the student’s favorite part is when Shelly finds a home. That means a lot because it shows kids the value of a home and they can learn to appreciate it,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Shelly on the Seashore’ is available now: http://amzn.to/16rZd0Q



About the Author: Adeline Schneid

Adeline Schneid was born and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia. She currently attends West Virginia University and is an elementary education major. This is her first children's book.