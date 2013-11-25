ShenLing Tell You How to Identify the Safety of Disposable Tableware

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Disposable tableware is usually plastics, foam products, among which melamine tableware are widely used with its high performance. It is because of such features, the compositional requirements of most melamine tableware are quietly changing invisibly. For the consumers, it is at the cost of health. Because of cost reasons, the melamine material amount in the melamine tableware is also closely related whether they can safely use the disposable tableware. According to the characteristics of melamine tableware, the easiest way to identify is to use a portable tissue to wipe the disposable tableware, rub hard. If there is fading conditions, or the tissue becomes rough, it indicates that the melamine content of the tableware is too low, the tableware surface is uneven, which is made with inferior materials, long-term consumption will have irreparable damage on the human body.



When people talk about disposable tableware, many residents will subconsciously think plastic foam lunch boxes, and then make the conclusion that the disposable tableware is toxic. The idea is caused by the adverse events that occurred a few years ago. In fact, disposable tableware itself has "convenience" and "efficacy" advantages, and not all are bad toxic counterfeit products. Let's learn how to identify the security of the disposable tableware as follows:



First, identify by smelling. If disposable tableware emits a pungent smell, or even stimulates the eyes to have an uncomfortable feeling, then it is toxic, do not purchase.



Secondly, judge by touching. The inferior counterfeit lunch boxes feel soft, which will be broken if you gently tear; while the wall of those inferior products is rough, and has a dry sense of touch;



Thirdly, determine by folding. Those fake goods will appear white wax printing once being folded, do not buy.



Fourthly, see whether the disposable tableware has "leakage" situation in the testing process. These products will be deformed, leak oil and water when exposed to heat.



Fifthly, test the weight of disposable tableware after being torn, if it is qualified product, its specific gravity will be less than 1.



Sixthly, judge by the price. The price of genuine lunch boxes will obviously be higher than the poor lunch boxes, of course, some unscrupulous businesses will shoddy. You can judge according to the above method at the time of purchase.



Finally, check whether the disposable tableware has a certificate, consumers have the right to request from the biodegradable tableware suppliers.



About Shenling Environmentally Friendly Packing Materials Co.,Ltd

Shenling Environmentally Friendly Packing Materials Co.,Ltd. is one of the biggest disposable tableware manufacturer in China, which is specialized in research, development, production and marketing of eco-friendly paper tableware and packing materials. At present, they have 12 production lines with the annual production capacity of 1 billion pieces. All the biodegradable packaging products are mainly made from such eco-friendly raw material as bagasse pulp and bamboo pulp.



Media contact:

Website: http://www.biodegradabletableware.com.cn/

E-mail: sales1@chinaecopack.com