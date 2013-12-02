Shenzhen Commodity Exchange Launches Futures Trading in Almond for the First Time in the World

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Shenzhen Commodity Exchange one of the leading commodity futures exchange has launched trading in “Almond”. This is the first time in the world when Almond is available for trading on futures trading platform.



Shenzhen Commodity Exchange received the approval from the regulator and launched “Almond” contract today. The participation was seen from more than 100 participants across Asia. At the end of first trading session, the contract witnessed total volume of 513,500 kg with open interest as 64,000 kg. The trading unit for the contract is 500 kg with price quote (exclusive of VAT, other taxes and levies). It will be a compulsory delivery contract with deliveries at the exchange designated cold storages. The delivery unit will be 1 MT. The initial margin required to trade will be 5% of the contract value.



The Shenzhen Commodity Exchange Almonds futures will provide a viable platform to hedge against price and supply risk faced by entire gamut of almond value chain participants like, importers, agents, brokers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, processors, confectioners and other consumers. The participants would be able to manage their sales and purchase of inventory, trading at Shenzhen Commodity Exchange, six to nine weeks in advance thus eliminating the uncertainties related to price and delivery. The Shenzhen Commodity Exchange Almond future contract will also help in establishment of a transparent national pricing mechanism, integration of spot markets and reduction in price volatility thus maintaining the balance in the demand - supply situation throughout the year.



Almond is one of the largest traded dry fruits in the world. Asia is world’s largest importer of in-shell almonds and largest consumer of fresh almonds in kernel form. Almond is the largest traded variety, it’s preferred for its bigger size, competitive price and taste.



Shenzhen Commodity Exchange offers one of the widest ranges of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. SZCOX brings buyers and sellers together through its SZCOX G-Trader™, electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in Shenzhen.



About Shenzhen Commodity Exchange

Shenzhen Commodity Exchange (SZCOX) is where the world comes to find a business partner and manage risk. SZCOX offers one of the widest ranges of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. SZCOX brings buyers and sellers together through its SZCOX G-Trader™, electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in Shenzhen. SZCOX also operates SZCOX Clearing Members, one of the largest central counterparty clearing services in Asia, which provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for over-the-counter derivatives transactions. These products and services ensure that businesses everywhere can substantially mitigate counterparty credit risk in both listed and over-the-counter derivatives markets.



Contact Details

Name: Paul Cheung?

Shenzen Commodity Exchange

Huameiju Business Center

Xixiang Avenue 113

Bao'an, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

+8675533048384 (shenzen)



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