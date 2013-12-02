Shenzhen Commodity Exchange Releases New and Enhanced Version of Exchange Software

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Shenzhen Commodities Exchange, a world leader in trading and trading technology and development of next generation multi-asset financial markets, today announced that it has successfully migrated to the latest version of exchange technology – SZTech™ and clearing and settlement solution – SZCln®.



The new versions of SZTech™ and SZCln® give traders a completely unique experience with introduction of globally accepted new functionalities and performance aspects. With functionalities already available in earlier version and after deployment of new version,



Shenzhen Commodity Exchange offers a rare combination of superior technology, user friendliness and performance in the Asian market with offerings like Combination order, Spread order, EFP (Exchange for Physical), FIX-based connectivity, Open Interest alerts, SPAN based risk margining system, Auction and many other market friendly features.



SZTech™ and SZCln® is offering premium technology IP (Intellectual Property) and domain expertise to create and trade on next-generation financial markets that are transparent, efficient and liquid, across all asset classes including equities, commodities, currencies and bonds among others. Shenzhen Commodity Exchange is the pioneer in introducing end-to-end STP solutions that support high-density transactions for the equity, forex, commodity and derivatives markets. Shenzhen Commodity Exchange covers all stages of a trade life cycle — pre-trade, trade, and post trade — to deliver single-point transaction fulfillment.



Shenzhen Commodity Exchange’s exchange technology, SZTech™ is a multi-asset exchange product suite, offering an integrated matching engine, including Order Management & Routing Engine, Risk Management & Surveillance Engine, Data Distribution Engine, and various interfaces for clearing and settlement.



Mr. Paul Cheung, Chief Operating Officer at SZCOX, said, “The new version has generated an encouraging response from the trader community. It has some excellent new features that will meet Shenzhen Commodity Exchange’s ever-growing demand for value-added performance. Shenzhen Commodity Exchange is committed to provide best-in-class technological advancements by bringing solutions that address our customers’ top trading needs.



Shenzhen Commodity Exchange offers one of the widest ranges of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. SZCOX brings buyers and sellers together through its SZCOX G-Trader™, electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in Shenzhen.



About Shenzhen Commodity Exchange

Shenzhen Commodity Exchange (SZCOX) is where the world comes to find a business partner and manage risk. SZCOX offers one of the widest ranges of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. SZCOX brings buyers and sellers together through its SZCOX G-Trader™, electronic trading platform and its trading facilities in Shenzhen. SZCOX also operates SZCOX Clearing Members, one of the largest central counterparty clearing services in Asia, which provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for over-the-counter derivatives transactions. These products and services ensure that businesses everywhere can substantially mitigate counterparty credit risk in both listed and over-the-counter derivatives markets.



Contact Details

Name: Paul Cheung?

Shenzen Commodity Exchange

Huameiju Business Center

Xixiang Avenue 113

Bao'an, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

+8675533048384 (shenzen)



SZCOX

http://www.szcox.org

info@szcox.org

clientservices@szcox.org

compliance@szcox.org