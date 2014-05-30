Shenzhen Ecoillumi Tech Announces to Offer LED Indoor & Outdoor Lighting with Up to 80% Energy Savings

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Energy conservationists and environmentalists often recommend to focus on green energy sources. In the recent times, LED Lights have emerged as an environment friendly energy source that is affordable as well. LED lights reduce the energy consumption to a significant level and help save energy. Now, China based Shenzhen Ecoillumi Tech Company brings a wide variety of LED lights that can help people save up to 80% of energy and will also reduce their monthly energy bills.



The company spokesperson maintains that they have a wide range of indoor and outdoor LED lighting solutions and this is the reason why they are an important LED Light Vendor for a number of companies across the globe. Ecoillumi provides these companies with LED lights, components and services, allowing them to serve their customers in a professional and efficient manner. According to the spokesperson of Ecoillumi, “LED light is the future and it is important for the mankind to switch to this green and sustainable energy solution.”



He maintains that they are developing a wide range of LED products, keeping in mind the modern day lighting requirements. “Whether someone is looking for LED lights for residential or commercial projects, we have the lights that can easily fit into all types of applications. Moreover, we have LED lights for streets, parking lots and for other public places. Our LED Floodlight can especially meet the purpose of the event organizers to help illuminate a large area with a desired lighting choice,” he states.



Moreover, their LED High Bay Light is especially popular among customers for lighting larger indoor areas such as the marketplace, warehouse, gymnasium and other places. All lights are made of durable aluminum alloy material and with CE and RoHS certifications they guarantee a significant level of LED efficiency. One can learn more about the different types of LED lights and their technical specifications on the website www.ecoillumiled.com



About Shenzhen Ecoillumi Tech Co. Limited

Shenzhen Ecoillumi Tech Company is a hi-tech enterprise which focuses on the development, production, sales and service of LED indoor and outdoor lights. The company was founded in 2009, and their main products include LED Strip Light, LED Tube Light, LED Panel Light, LED Bulb, LED flood light and LED High bay light. They have a development and production enterprise in China.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Mr. Jin

Tel: +86 755 27351261

Fax: +86 755 29517671

SKYPE: ecoillumiled

Email: sales@ecoillumiled.com

Website: www.ecoillumiled.com