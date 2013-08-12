Shenzhen HSD Technology Co. Ltd Provides CNC Finishing and Processing Services and Products for Different Industries

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Shenzhen HSD Technology Co. Ltd is providing CNC finishing and processing services and products for different industries. The company serves different industries such as the medical industry, aircrafts or aerospace manufacturing industry as well as those optoelectronic industries with machineries and equipment that they need.



The services and products that the company is offering are the best option that factories and different industries should have since the company is reliable for the high standards that they follow for creating CNC equipment and machineries. The company ensures that its employees follow internationally required standards for manufacturing such machines.



Shenzhen HSD Technology Co. Ltd is a company that people should trust since it is the one that can provide different businesses with Aluminum Panel and Fiber Optic Box es that are made from the highest quality materials. What people can get from the company is sure to be the satisfaction and the security that the equipment or services that they want are sure to be at its best. The equipment and machines that are sure to be shipped in its best working condition as soon as it arrives in the clients’ place.



Clients’ satisfaction is guaranteed with the services of the company. All that clients have to do is to choose among the CNC processing services that the company has or from the wide range of Fiber Optic Boxes and Aluminum Panel products that will suit the needs of the company.



Shenzhen HSD Technology Co. Ltd is a company focused on providing CNC finishing and processing services at the highest standards. The company wants to provide clients the satisfaction over the products that they will receive and services that the business can provide for their needs. With these reasons in mind, people are assured that they can get what they have expected from the company and will not be disappointed with the high quality services and products that the company promises.



To get more information about the services and the products that the company can provide, visit their site at www.hsd-t.com/about/20121108/2/ . Send your inquiries through email at hsd-t@hsd-group.com . For fast responses, feel free to call them at 86-755-28363548 or fax them at 86-755-84616990.



Contact: Terry

Company: Shenzhen HSD Technology Co. Ltd

Address: Rm.1103, Unit B, Building 2, Tian An Digital Mall, Huang ge road, Long gang center, Shen Zhen, Guangdong, China

Tel. No.: 86-755-28363548

Fax No.: 86-755-84616990

Email: hsd-t@hsd-group.com

Website: www.hsd-t.com/about/20121108/2/