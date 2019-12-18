Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd.'s Visual Inspection Machine Garners Attention and Acclaim

Pembroke Pines , FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- When it comes to vision inspection machines, the slightest mistake in its manufacturing can render large problems later down the line. For this reason, manufacturers need to show caution and care when producing such machines. More often than not, this is simply not the case. However, Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd. is a trusted name that has garnered a lot of attention for their recent vision inspection machines.



Sipotek has produced, researched and developed image technology and machine vision for almost 15 years. The knowledge and experience they have garnered along the way has paved a path towards consistent improvements for them. Their new vision inspection machine has received much acclaim and attention from many of their customers.



The machine is one of a kind, and has a multitude of functions: from inspection of missing, loading, inversion, measurement, mixing to simultaneous detection of up to five sides. The scope of the application is also quite widespread. It is applicable on all kinds of hardware, electronic parts, plastic parts and belt packaging. One of the core elements that set it apart is its high accuracy, which can reach 0.01mm at the most. Its detections can be as high as 500 per minute. For these reasons, many consider this visual inspection machine to be a step forward in terms of technology and efficiency.



Sipotek has always focused on development and improving their services. This is one of the fundamental factors distinguishes them from their competition. They have spent 15 years in perfecting and solidifying all their machines and products. Today, they are among the leading providers of vision and inspection technology. They believe that the reason behind this is their consistent development and research.



Sipotek plans continue their development in the future too, as it is a means of improving their services and products. This is one of their major objectives as a leading Visual Inspection System Manufacturer.



Since its establishment 15 years ago, Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd. has been committed to the research, development and manufacturing of image technology and machine vision, with more than 70 senior R&D personnel of machine vision system and industrial automation engineers. The company's key technical personnel are mainly from Huawei, BYD, Foxconn and other first-class manufacturing enterprises, with many years of mature experience in software design, visual and image comparison technology, industrial automation and other aspects. For more information: ttps://www.sipotek.net/