Shepherd Leather Offers Tough Leather IWB Holsters at More Competitive Prices

Crowley, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Shepherd Leather offers the most durable, long-lasting OWB and IWB holsters online at the most competitive prices. They boast to deliver quality concealed weapons holsters below market prices and even offer them at 50% below the prices of all their rival competitors. The materials used by the company are all premium materials ensuring that the weapon remains secure, with no squeaking or moving while the wearer is walking. The cant on all of our models is adjustable, which is a bonus for concealed holster wearers who want the ability to modify the angle of their weapons.



One of the representatives at Shepherd Leather stated, “Bigger name recognition doesn’t have to mean higher prices, and that is why our leather holsters are priced affordably for the average conceal and carry customer. The cattle used for our holsters are born and bred in Texas, and the high quality kydex we incorporate into our concealed weapons holsters is manufactured in the United States, hence giving the most rugged and durable case to carry a concealed weapon.”



The company also offers hybrid concealed holsters from their widest collection of concealed weapons holsters. Shepherd Leather incorporates kydex into their products. The front shells of these holsters are made from thick, quality kydex that will always hold open without any bending. They have received positive feedback from their esteemed clients globally, and hence appreciate that the belt clips in their holsters are made from solid spring steel.



The company is known for the largest and best selection of concealed gun holsters and concealment items available online. They boast to offer the best in the market and sell only tested products.



About Shepherd Leather

At Shepherd Leather products, we offer the ultimate in comfort and security for concealed carry holsters. Made and manufactured in Texas, with 98% of all components of their leather holsters proudly made in the U.S.A., keeping the design of today's concealed firearm owners in mind.



To know more, please visit: http://www.shepherdleather.com/.



Contact Detail:

ShepherdLeather.Com

T: 817-983-4104

randy@shepherdleather.com