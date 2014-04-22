Sherlock Holmes Film and Literary Evening for World Book Night

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- To celebrate World Book Night on 23 April, Park Plaza Sherlock Holmes Hotel will host a fun filled Holmes themed event, taking guests back to 1895 with Victorian food and drink and offering a reward for those donning the most impressive Victorian costume.



Together with specialist Sherlock Holmes publisher, MX Publishing, Park Plaza Sherlock Holmes Hotel will welcome guests to enjoy an evening celebrating all things Sherlock, with all ticket proceeds going to the National Literacy Trust,helping to raise literacy among the UK's most disadvantaged communities.



Special guests will include bestselling author, Dan Andriacco, via satellite from Cincinnati. Dan has published six Sherlock Holmes novels, including ‘No Police Like Holmes’ and will be launching the second novel in his collaboration series with equally renowned Holmes writer, Kieran McMullen, The Poisoned Penman, on 15th May.



As well as a live Q&A with Dan, activities will include the screening of the award winning first episodes of a Sherlock Holmes web seriesand a Sherlock Holmes themed quiz, with prizes for the winning team.



The event will take place between 6.30pm and 9.30pmin Park Plaza Sherlock Holmes Hotel’s Watson’s Lounge and guests purchasing tickets will also benefit from discounted cocktails throughout the evening,an exclusive offer for overnight stays at the hotel and an exclusive lifetime discount on purchases from the newly launched Watson's Lounge bookshop; a dedicated online Sherlock Holmes themed bookstore.



Tickets cost £5 per person andinclude:



Sherlock Holmes themed cocktail and canapés

Live author Q&A

Prizes for the best Victorian Dress

Entry to the Sherlock Holmes Quiz

Screening of the first episodes of a Sherlock Holmes Web Series

£5 donation to the National Literacy Trust

Discounted cocktails on the night

Special offer for stays at Park Plaza Sherlock Homes Hotel

Lifetime discount on purchases from the Watson’s Lounge Bookshop



Sherlock fans can follow Park Plaza and MX Publishing Sherlock themed events by following twitter handles @parkplaza and @mxpublishing, using the hashtag #sherlockevents.



CLICK HERE for Tickets.



Park Plaza Sherlock Holmes is a four-star boutique hotel in the heart of London. Located on Baker Street, the hotel is near to popular destinations such as Madame Tussauds and the Sherlock Holmes Museum. Marylebone High Street and Oxford Street, some of the best shopping locations in the Capital, are just a few minutes’ walk.



For more information on Park Plaza Sherlock Holmes Hotel, please visit parkplaza.com/sherlockholmes



For more information on the National Literacy Trust, visit literacytrust.org.uk



About MX Publishing

MX Publishing is the world’s largest specialist Sherlock Holmes publisher, with over a hundred titles and fifty authors creating the latest in Sherlock Holmes fiction and non-fiction. From traditional short stories and novels to travel guides and quiz books, MX Publishing cater for all Holmes fans. The collection includes leading titles such as Benedict CumberbatchIn Transition and The Norwood Author which won the 2011 Howlett Award (Sherlock Holmes Book of the Year). MX Publishing also has one of the largest communities of Holmes fans on Facebook with regular contributions from dozens of authors.



For Media Contact

MX Publishing

London

steve@mxpublishing.co.uk

http://www.mxpublishing.com/