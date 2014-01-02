Sheronda Seawright Launches a New Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Sheronda has always enjoyed taking amazing photographs, but after giving birth to her first son, she made a decision to pursue her dream of being a photographer. She believes that there are many timeless moments that occur in a lifetime however a person’s wedding day is one of the most memorable.



For those couples who want to cherish their special moments, especially those who are engaged, enlisting the services of Sheronda Seawright is a good decision. Sheronda Seawright’s commitment to delivering quality is standard. She always provides her clients with a unique experience of a lifetime.



Sheronda Seawright is excited regarding the opportunity to meet and work with wonderful couples and will always look forward to developing a beautiful story around their wedding day. Sheronda invites everyone to visit her blog so they can enjoy viewing some of her latest work.



http://www.sherondaseawrightphotography.com/sheronda-says/



For more information on Sheronda Seawright, please visit http://www.sherondaseawrightphotography.com/. For people who are in need of the best engagement and wedding photographer in the Philadelphia, PA area, please consider Sheronda Seawright Photography. Sheronda Seawright will surely help those who truly want to make their wedding day special. In addition, capturing the best moments in ones life is one of the finest means for people to recall and cherish their favorite moments. Hence, contact Sheronda Seawright Photography today and make your wedding day the best day of your life!



Company: Sheronda Seawright Photography

Contact: Sheronda Seawright

Email: sheronda@seawrightphoto.com

Website: http://www.sherondaseawrightphotography.com/

Address: Philadelphia, PA