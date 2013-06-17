Sherrbabyshop.com Names Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller Best for Twins

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Most parents are excited to learn that they are having a baby, and that thrill just doubles when they find out that they are going to have twins. Twins are an especial blessing that means twice the love and twice the fun, but they also mean buying twice the amount of baby gear. At the very least, families with twins will need to get special equipment that is made for their needs like a double stroller. Sherrybabyshop.com names the Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller one of the best products on the market for twins.



When it comes to double strollers, parents have the option to buy a side-by-side stroller, a tandem stroller, or a sit-and-stand model. A side-by-side stroller seats two children beside each other, while the tandem has one in front and the other at the back. Meanwhile, a sit-and-stand allows one child to sit in front while riding and has a platform at the back for the second one to stand on. This type of stroller is particularly suited to families with a toddler and an infant. The same is true of the tandem variety.



A stroller that seats two children side-by-side like the City Mini Double Stroller on the other hand is great for two children of the same age. This design balances best when both children are the same weight, so parents should have no trouble pushing it or turning corners. Twin-type strollers can also be a bit too wide for comfort, but users attest that the City Mini easily fits through most doorways.



This stroller is also great because it allows the kids to entertain each other. It makes for great interactions between siblings, but it also allows one baby to take a nap while the other stays awake. That is because each side can recline independently of the other.



The City Mini Double is also good for parents. It folds up easily with a pull on two straps, so it is possible for mom or dad to use it even while alone. It is also pretty light for a double stroller and folds up neatly and compactly.



For more information on the Baby Jogger City Mini Double Stroller, visit this page .



About Sherrybabyshop.com

Sherrybabyshop.com is a site dedicated to helping parents find the best child care products on the market by providing them with useful customer reviews and buying guides.



More information please contact:

Sherry

info@sherrybabyshop.com

http://www.sherrybabyshop.com/