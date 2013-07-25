Sherri Shepherd Isn't Surprised African-Americans Are Going Bald

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- In recent years, styling black hair has become a common topic of conversation. In the wake of Chris Rock’s film Good Hair, such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey and Tyra Banks have openly discussed the various forms of styling, and Sherri Shepherd, herself, has launched a line of wigs. However, none of them have discussed the damaging effects of popular styling methods.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide, Seymour Weaver III, MD gets at the heart of this all-too-common problem. He identifies the many factors that can cause thinning hair: scalp infections, medications, genetics, and hair styling. Many women use styling methods, including weaves and extensions, to make their hair appear thicker, fuller, and healthier; these methods do nothing but harm hair. Dr. Weaver demonstrates that the medical community can help keep women from going through the traumatic experience of hair loss.



Hair loss isn’t a problem only “real women” face: Mad Men actress January Jones has admitted to hair her hair falling out in “clumps” as a result of frequent dyeing, and many other celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Paris Hilton, have been seen with noticeable bald patches. While Jones has joked about shaving her hair off and buying a wig, most women don’t have to resort to such dramatic lengths, if they get treatment before it’s too late.



Dr. Weaver works to arm women with the knowledge that will help them keep their hair. Once women recognize that hiding the problem will only make it worse, they can stop their hair loss before it becomes irreversible. Now, the popular conversation about styling must shift to one about what’s endangering women’s hair.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver and https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770



Originally publishes on Website at and link to: http://blackhairlossguide.com/226/sherri-shepherd-isnt-surprised/