Sherrie Miranda Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Novel

Chula Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Sherrie Miranda is a US based author, who has proudly announced the launch of another amazing new novel called "Crimes & Impunity in New Orleans". This new book is a prequel to her debut novel called Secrets & Lies in El Salvador, which gained immense popularity among the readers. To introduce this new book to the world, Sherrie has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming readers for generous support and backing.



"Although much of the story is based on my own experience, this is a fictional story and I am welcoming you all to support me in raising funds through this crowdfunding campaign." Said Sherrie Miranda, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I am an author who writes in order to create more peace and understanding in the world." she added.



Due to the overwhelming response by the backing community, this campaign has already exceeded its original goal of raising $50, and more backers are joining the cause every day. Sherrie is also a teacher, a traveler and a life and writing coach. Moreover, this novel takes place in the Reagan era and the complete title of this prequel to her debut novel is "Crimes & Impunity in New Orleans; Shelly's Journey Begins".



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/sherriemiranda/publish-crimes-and-impunity-in-new-orleans and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the author is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



Sherrie Miranda is a US based author and novelist, who is now raising funds on Kickstarter for her new book titled 'Crimes & Impunity in New Orleans'. Sherrie is one of the few writers, who have expertly covered the legendary El Salvador story through their fiction writing, and she is welcoming backers from around the world to support her in getting this novel published.



