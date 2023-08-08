Sherwin-Williams Identified as a Market Leader in the "Top 16 Paints and Coatings Companies by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant"

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- Paints & coatings are colored substances that, when spread cover surfaces, dry, and leave thin coatings that protect surfaces. They are used for the purposes of decoration and protection in architectural and industrial applications. Paints and coatings provide specific properties such as anti-fouling, flame retardancy, and anti-microbial properties. The demand for eco-friendly and healthier coating systems in the construction industry, as well as the growing need to increase performance, durability, and aesthetics, are important factors driving the growth of the paints and coatings market. The market participants are projected to benefit from increased investment in emerging markets. Stringent and time-consuming regulatory measures, on the other hand, present an expense to market participants.



The Paints and Coatings Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Paints and Coatings. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 300 Paints and Coatings companies of which the top 16 paints and coatings manufacturers were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant effectively maps the companies based on factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies that were considered for the market presence of the paints and coatings quadrant.



Sherwin-Williams – A Market Leader



The Sherwin-Williams is one of the leading players in the Paints and Coatings Market. The company is listed as a visionary leader on the 360Quadrants due to its advanced product offerings and customer-focused strategy. Sherwin-Williams offers a diverse range of paints and coatings for a variety of industries and uses. Architectural coatings for residential and commercial usage, industrial and protective coatings, automotive coatings, and specialist coatings for aerospace, marine, and other demanding sectors comprise their extensive product offering. This broad range enables the organization to serve a diverse consumer base while effectively meeting their specific requirements.



The Sherwin-Williams Company is an American corporation headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. It principally manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, floorcoverings, and associated goods to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers in North and South America and Europe. The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group are the company's three reportable segments.



Access Research Report @ https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/paints-and-coatings



Architectural paints and coatings, protection and marine goods, OEM product finishes, and associated products are available through the Americas Group sector for architectural and industrial paint contractors, as well as do-it-yourself homes.



The Consumer Brands Group sector provides retailers and distributors with a range of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial goods, wood finishing products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives.



Industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automobile refinish products, protection and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants are all developed and sold under the Performance Coatings Group section. Its branches and direct sales staff, as well as outside sales representatives, service retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors.



The Sherwin-Williams Company signed a contract in February 2022 with the state of North Carolina, Iredell County, and the city of Statesville to significantly increase its architectural paint and coatings manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility in Statesville, North Carolina. Sherwin-Williams intends to invest at least USD 300 million in the project.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



Request Your Free Marketing Kit @ https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/paints-and-coatings



See Also: Top Lubricants Companies, Worldwide 2023



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research and facilitates analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

360 Quadrants will also be launching 100 quadrants in Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Energy & Power, and Healthcare.



Visit https://www.360quadrants.com to access our interactive quadrants.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: agney@marketsandmarkets.com