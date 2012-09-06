Shh! New 'Silent Treatment' Replaces the Traditional Hair Transplant

Holon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- An innovative hair transplant method makes it possible to transplant hair, thicken thin areas, and prevent hair loss – without the agony of linear scars, bold "donor tissues" that don't regenerate, and other traditional hair transplant issues.



Wednesday 05th of September 2012: Hair loss is an uncomfortable issue for just about anyone. Approximately 1 out of 4 males will begin seeing bolding signs by the age of 30, and close to 70% of males will experience these issues by the age of 60. Many people are extremely shy when it comes to hair loss, which explains why they decide to turn to different hair restoration and hair transplant solutions.



Unfortunately for those suffering from different hair loss issues, the treatments are not easy: Agonizing surgical procedures, ugly scars in those "donor areas" where the hair follicles were extracted from, and sometimes a "stand-by" term of many months where the hair is going to look worse than before the surgery – are all just some of the issues with traditional hair transplant methods.



Roughly 10 years ago, the FUE hair transplant was introduced as a procedure that helps solve most of these problems, by extracting each individual hair, or small hair group, preventing the notable “linear scar” effect. Still, FUE was far from perfect.



“FUE looked promising from the day it was invented, a huge improvement over traditional methods” Said Dr. John P. Cole, a pioneer in FUE hair transplants. “That said, I knew it would take a lot of work to get around the new issues this method presented” continued Cole.



Even expert physicians performing an FUE hair transplant can sometimes damage as much as to 10-20% of the donor hair permanently, creating a visible “thinning” effect to donor areas – this percentage is known as the “transection rate” of the donor hair. This fact created a serious debate between doctors favoring the older methods and those favoring FUE – would people rather have a linear scar in the back of their head, or a noticeable thinning effect? That’s just one of the main points for debate between the two methods.



Over the years, Dr. Cole has set a goal for himself to improve FUE to the point where there would simply be no reason to choose any other method. Dr. Cole has perfected FUE and invented his own set of patented tools to decrease the damage to donor hair areas, making FUE an overall easier process. He has achieved an impressive transection rate of under 3%, rivaling that of traditional methods, while still avoiding the linear scar effect.



Dr. Cole's evolution to FUE even made it possible for patients to avoid having to shave the donor area. This means anyone can perform a hair transplant procedure without people knowing, eliminating one of the biggest disadvantages the hair transplant industry has suffered from, to date.