Shift Clean and Vitol in Hybrid Electric Bunkers Partnership

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- Renewable energy is a key focus for the energy industry globally and evolution is happening constantly. Now, a new partnership between Shift Clean Energy and Vitol will supply Vitol's bunker operations company - V-Bunkers - with hybrid bunker tankers. These are the first to be used in Singapore and will help to achieve an improvement in fuel efficiency - as well as a 10% reduction in emissions. The clean energy initiative will have many other advantages too, including reducing fuel and maintenance costs and improving reliability and responsiveness of power management. The partnership has been highlighted for its innovation and the way that it shows that there are opportunities for oil and gas companies to find ways to reduce GHGs right along the supply chain. The clean energy solution from Shift will help to decarbonise V-bunkers fleet operations and lead the way in sustainable solutions that meet commercial objectives too.



At LVI Associates, renewable energy is a key area of focus today and partnerships such as this are a vital force for change - as well as a valuable source of potential for ambitious candidates keen to take career-defining next steps. Over the years the team has provided extensive support to many different businesses, from global organisations to agile start-ups. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the team has extensive resources to call on. Areas of expertise at LVI Associates go beyond renewable energy to many other fields in engineering and infrastructure recruitment. These include forensics, water and environmental and transportation hiring. The team has built up extensive connections with hiring managers at key organisations in all of these areas, supporting a broad spectrum of enterprises keen to recruit for growth. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, hiring strategy can be designed for every type of recruitment need.



As well as a robust presence in the Asia Pacific region, LVI Associates also has extensive international links. The team in Singapore is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000 for example. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual aspect regional and international expertise is vital in a field like renewable energy where the industry exists on a global level. The team at LVI Associates knows that people are key to ongoing resilience at any organisation and the firm has invested significantly in its own internal teams. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many roles available via the firm today - in renewable energy and many other areas. These include Regional Product Manager, Business Development Manager, Offshore Wind Consultant and Petrochemical Key Account Manager.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. She went on to say, "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale".



To find out more information about Renewable Energy across Asia Pacific visit https://www.lviassociates.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.