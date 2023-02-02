Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Shift Technologies, Inc. f.k.a. Insurance Acquisition Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) concerning whether a series of statements by Shift Technologies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. On October 13, 2020, Shift Technologies, Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: INSU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cohen & Company (NYSE American: COHN), announced the closing of their business combination.



Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) declined to as low as $0.13 per share on December 28, 2022.



