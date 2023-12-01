Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Shift4 Payments, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: FOUR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Shift4 Payments, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FOUR stocks, concerns whether certain Shift4 Payments, Inc. (directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities, that accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements, that Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company's performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4's reputation and business, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.