Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Shift4 Payments, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Allentown, PA based Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides software and payment processing solutions in the United States. On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report outlining its concerns with Shift4 Payments, Inc.. The report alleges that "its CEO faced the threat of a margin call from an unusually large series of stock pledges, creating an existential threat that he would be forced to liquidate up to 10 million shares (12% of diluted shares outstanding)." As a result, Blue Orca alleges that "With the specter of a margin call hanging over the stock, we think that Shift4 engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS." Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) declined from $75.90 per share on April 12, 2023, to $57.88 per share on April 19, 2023.



