Some of the key facts of the report

1. Shigella infections or Shigellosis causes approximately 450,000 cases of diarrhoea in the United States annually.

2. Shigella bacteria can cause more severe illness in infants, the elderly, or people with immune systems weakened by cancer, cancer treatments, or other dangerous conditions.



Key benefits of the report

1. Shigella infections market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Shigella infections epidemiology and Shigella infections market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Shigella infections market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Shigella infections market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Shigella infections market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Shigella infections market.



"There is no visible predominance between, males and females case of Shigellosis."



Among those, the majority of cases observed to be in developing countries, mainly in children. Several complications arise due to Shigellosis, which include sepsis, rectal prolapse, arthralgia, intestinal perforation, toxic megacolon, electrolyte imbalance, seizures, and leukemoid reactions. Once infected, all Shigella species multiply and cause acute bloody diarrhoea by invading the colonic epithelium where pro-inflammatory cytokines are released. The subsequent inflammatory reaction destroys the epithelial cells lining the gut mucosa, allowing for further direct invasion by Shigella. The disease is usually self-limited, and Shigellosis treatment with antibiotics is not generally recommended in otherwise healthy adults with mild illness.



Anti-diarrheal medication that inhibits peristalsis are contraindicated and may prolong illness and increase the rate of complications, therefore not preferred to treat this condition. However, it is noteworthy to mention that Shigellosis is becoming more challenging to treat because of increasing antibiotic resistance.



People who have Shigella Infections should drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. However, urgency is required in case bloody diarrhoea, severe stomach cramping or tenderness, are dehydrated, or feel very sick. Additionally, patients with weak immune systems, such as patients of HIV/AIDS or patients who are taking chemotherapy.



Overcoming dehydration is the primary goal of treatment for most cases of Shigellosis. However, despite rising antimicrobial non-susceptibility rates worldwide, there is still a lack of current research on the clinical treatment of shigellosis patients (in pediatric or adult patients). Primarily, there is a lack of research assessing the non-susceptibility of community-acquired strains. There is an urgent requirement for research regarding non-susceptibility of community-acquired Shigellosis. Furthermore, strict attention is required regarding personal hygiene which is essential to limit spread. Also, all challenges regarding drug-resistance should be addressed.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Shigella infections treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. GSK3536852A

And many others



The key players in Shigella infections market are:

1. LimmaTech Biologics AG

2. GlaxoSmithKline

3. Immuron

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Shigellosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Shigella infections Market Overview at a Glance

6. Shigella infections Disease Background and Overview

7. Shigella infections Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Shigellosis

8.1. United States

8.2. EU5

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. Spain

8.2.5. United Kingdom

8.3. Japan

9. Current Shigella infections Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Shigella infections Emerging Therapies

12. Key Cross Competition

12.1. GSK3536852A: GlaxoSmithKline

13. Shigellosis Market Outlook

14. Country-Wise Market Analysis (2017–2030)

14.1. United States Market Size

14.2. Germany Market Size

14.3. France Market Size

14.4. Italy Market Size

14.5. Spain Market Size

14.6. United Kingdom Market Size

14.7. Japan Market Size

15. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

16. Market drivers

17. Market barriers

18. Appendix

19. Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



