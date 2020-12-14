Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Shiitake Extract Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Shiitake Extract Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Shiitake Extract. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (United States),Nammex (Canada),Source Naturals, Inc. (United States),Biofungi Supplements AG (Germany),Nikken Foods Inc. (United States),The Yield Growth Corp (Canada),Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd. (China),Organicway Inc. (China),Laybio (China).



The shiitake extract is the shiitake mushroom extract, it is considered as a medicinal mushroom extract as it has many health-related benefits like it boosts the immune system, destroys cancer cells, etc. The shiitake extracts are used to tone the liver and support overall immune health. According to the study the shiitake extracts also help in maintaining the healthy cholesterol levels that are already normal. The shiitake contains polysaccharides (alpha-/beta-homo- and heteroglycans), nucleic acids, provitamins, trace minerals, proteins, polyphenolic compounds, and other secondary plants metabolites.



Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing use of Shiitake Extracts in Sauces, Dressing, Snacks Etc

Rising Online Availability of Shiitake Extracts



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Shiitake Mushrooms Because of Various Health Benefits Associated with it

Growing Food and Beverages Industry



Restraints that are major highlights:

Regulatory Compliance Associated with Shiitake Extracts

Risk of Side Affects Involved with Consumption of Shiitake Extracts



Opportunities

Emerging Number of Applications of Shiitake Extracts in Various Food Products will Boost the Market

Surging Demand for Powdered Extracts in Food Supplements



The Global Shiitake Extract Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives, Seasonings, Snacks, Dietary Supplement, Others), Nature (Organic Shitake Extract, Conventional Shitake Extract), Form (Powdered, Tablets, Liquid), Sales Channel (Online, Convenience Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)



