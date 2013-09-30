Shikha Singh Leads Burton Software Icicle Food Safety in India Region

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Shikha Singh, the India Regional Manager at Burton Software discussed the HACCP trends in India and the implications for food manufacturers. With increased globalization the trend from home cooked foods is noticeably less and increasingly more toward packaged foods. As consumption and awareness increases, the food industry drivers are focusing on assuring food safety to consumers. Singh noted, “Moreover, the national legal body, Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has kept a vigilant eye on business owners to ensure food safety. FSSAI allows business owners to avail third party certification for any globally accepted food safety standard/guideline including HACCP. India has experienced trends as an export hub for major countries of the world because of many factors. To remain current with the food safety standards across the globe, Indian leaders are diligently focusing on attaining and maintaining food safety certification (such as HACCP).”



Exporting to the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, requires many stringent rules and regulations, the HACCP food safety system has become almost mandatory. Apart from HACCP system, the customers as well as business owners prefer ISO 22000 as it has more global acceptance than only HACCP. Additionally when a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standard is required by a customer, preference is towards FSSC 22000, which requires an established ISO 22000 and TS 22002-1 system.



Food companies in North America are receiving ingredients from India (or Asian markets) where trace-ability is an issue. The trace-ability issue in India is a major problem with business owners who process ingredients from farms directly. However, high level of trace-ability systems is maintained when it comes to exporting food ingredients.



Currently, Singh handles all operations related to the Indian market from marketing to providing technical support for Icicle Software. “Being based in India, makes me more approachable to all corporate offices of food companies which are mostly based in Delhi or Mumbai. With increasing demand and response from customers, we are soon to increase our in house team, commented Singh



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@IcicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955