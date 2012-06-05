Shilpa Shetty Opts for Stem Cell Banking for Her Baby Boy

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The long wait finally comes to an end; a bundle of joy has been welcomed by the actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as they are the proud parents of their first baby boy. The actress’s husband informed the media that the mother and child are doing absolutely well and the family is ecstatic.



Being responsible and well informed parents, they decided to store their baby’s stem cells with Cordlife India, Asia’s largest stem cell banking company and have decided to opt for best available plan where stem cells are expanded up to 1000 million for ready use.



Shilpa Shetty has excelled in every field with equal grace, be it as an actress or an entrepreneur. Meghnath Roy Chowdhury, MD, CordLife, said: “We would like to congratulate the couple on this new role and wish them all the best for future. Becoming a parent for the first time is truly a joyous occasion. We, at Cord life, have assured and taken care of that anxiety by banking her baby’s stem cell with us.”



Notes to the Editor

CordLife India is a majority owned subsidiary of CordLife Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. A winner of technology Pioneer Award, CordLife has accumulated more than 10 years of experience in stem cell processing and cryopreservation. Umbilical Cord Blood, also called Cord Blood which is a rich source of haematopoietic stem cells, is the blood left in the umbilical cord and placenta after the baby is born. The umbilical cord blood is rich source of stem cells. Stem cells are building blocks of various organs and tissues of the body. During pregnancy, the umbilical cord functions as a lifeline between the baby and the mother. Cord blood Banking allows early treatment of the diseases like Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s and cancer to name a few. As the list of Stem cells treatable diseases continues to grow at a rapid is pace, stem cell banking in India is gaining popularity.



About CordLife India

CordLife India is the largest and most advanced cord blood facility in the country, with a storage capacity of up to 150,000 cord blood units. The state-of-the-art laboratory with full processing, testing and cryopreservation capabilities is equipped with continuous power back-up as well as the most-up-to-date security and surveillance systems. Located in Kolkata and officially launched by Singapore Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Mr Goh Chok Tong, CordLife India is licensed by the Drug Controller General of India to collect cord blood units from all Indian states and cities. To know more click http://www.cordlifeindia.com