Shim Sham Fit Launches Its Home Gym Review Section

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Shim Sham Fit is excited to launch its new "Home Gym Review" section with research, information, and reviews of the best home gym.



Adare Weon is a marketing consultant and editor of Shim Sham Life, and chief editor of the newly launched Shim Sham Fit review and news site. Weon loves being active and advocating a healthy, happy, and fit lifestyle. He is very excited for the build out of Shim Sham Fit's new section on the best home gym equipment.



“One large misconception about working out and overall fitness is how important it is to do strength training and build muscle. Many people think it's not necessary to lose weight or lose fat. And many people think that they do not want to look 'overly muscular' and want to skip resistance training." says Weon. "This is one of the biggest mistakes in overall health and fitness, and with the home gym review section we hope to not only write good home gym product reviews, but to also educate users on strength training in general."



Weon states there is a lot of misconception about exercise and losing weight and losing fat. Weon says that he himself went through similar issues and it was in fact his own lack of success in fitness in his youth that led him to seek out so much education in health and fitness. Now that he is gotten to where he wants to be, he is enthused about making it his mission to educate others as well.



"One of the most important things I can let people know is how important strength training is. With that, there are a lot of very good and inexpensive and fun ways to work out at home." continues Weon. "Suspension training is becoming a very effective way to train, with the two most popular products being the TRX home gym systems and the Trainer In A Bag system by Woss. I personally prefer the power tower type systems like the Weider Power Tower. Many also like the simplicity of the body weight benches such as the Weider Total Body Works gym. All of them are very effective and do not require buying a lot of equipment to workout the entire body effectively."



Weon looks forward to building out this section on the top home gyms. He believes one of the reasons people do not seek home gym advice is that it is intimidating and often misunderstood. It also can be very complex compared to cardio exercise which is as simple as walking and running. He hopes with better exposure and advice about home gyms, he will help people realize how important it is and how easy it is to strength train.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Fit website!



http://shimshamfit.com



CONTACT INFO

staff@shimshamfit.com



Shim Sham Fit

1700 Mission ST

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303