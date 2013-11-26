Shim Sham Fit Launches Its Stairstepper Reviews Section

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Shim Sham Fit is excited to launch its new Stairsteppers review section with research, information, and reviews of the stepper exercise equipment for your home



Adare Weon is a marketing consultant and editor of Shim Sham Life, and chief editor of the newly launched Shim Sham Fit review and news site. Weon loves being active and advocating a healthy, happy, and fit lifestyle. He is very excited for the build out of Shim Sham Fit's new section of step exercise equipment.



“The Stair Master equipment which came out in the early 1990's became one of the first revolutionary cardio machines to give people a low impact cardio machine to exercise with. It gave people a new way and fun way to exercise. Fast forward 20 years and these stairstepper machines continue to evolve." says Weon. "This gives people a new way to cross train and built joint strength and muscle strength around the joints in a motion used in everyday life. Stairsteppers are quite versatile in that you can use it build strength or build your cardiovascular capacity."



Weon states that the stairstepper is one of the most fun machines to use, and he is happy to see their popularity continue to rise. Stairsteppers can be quite expensive, though, so adding it to a home gym takes some research and awareness.



"With more and more people wanting to exercise from home, stairstepper machines are taking on many different looks. In fact, the most popular stairsteppers on the market are extremely compact and can be done while sitting and watching television, most likely one of the reasons they are so popular." says Weon. "Sunny Health And Fitness has some amazing portable stairstepper designs out including the Sunny Health And Fitness Twister Stepper and the Sunny Health And Fitness Mini Stepper for fun full body workouts. Full size steppers also come in compact storage sizes such as the popular Stamina Spacemate Folding Stairstepper from the very popular Stamina brand."



Weon says there are many more interesting Stair Stepper brands to look at and consider from the very compact and portable to the very large and durable. Weon really enjoys talking about the stairsteppers and hopes many people look to these machines as a different and fun way to exercise when compared to the more traditional elliptical machines and treadmills.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Fit website!

http://shimshamfit.com

CONTACT INFO:

staff@shimshamfit.com

Shim Sham Fit

1700 Mission ST

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303