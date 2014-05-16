Shim Sham Fit Publishes Top Ten List of the Best Earbuds for Working Out

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Shim Sham Fit, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things health and fitness related, is proud to publish its list of best earbuds for working out at large online retailers and at neighborhood exercise supply stores.



Adare Weon, chief editor at Shim Sham Fit, puts a high value on bestseller lists as a source of research. The success of ones workout relies largely on staying motivated. Workout partners, great workout setting, clothes, mirrors, scenery: if it keeps them inspired, that’s a good thing. For many people, workout music is a great inspiration (or at the least, a distraction). Whether it’s doing a bench presses or running on a dirt trail. Many manufacturers realize this and continue to design and evolve earphones for exercise.



“There are a lot of factors that come into play when choosing the best workout earbuds." says Weon. "Besides the normal criteria of sound, when it comes to earbuds for exercise you have to consider earbud fit, earbuds that don't fall out, water and sweat resistance, cost, and more. The bestsellers will be those that fit the best in all categories across the board.



This is the power of the bestseller list, continues Weon. As an example, two very popular workout earbuds are not even billed directly as workout earbuds, and they are both from the same company. This would be the Bose MIE2i Mobile Headset and the Bose IE2 Audio Headphones. From there are a wide variety of great models from a large number of manufacturers from brands one knows, such as the Monster iSport Immersion In-Ear Headphones, to brands one might not have heard of such as the Sennheiser PMX 680 Sports Earbud Headphones.



Not to mention sometimes buyers are also on a budget which means they also need to consider the best workout earbuds under $100 or even exercise earbuds under $50.



People will find a consistent theme on the bestseller lists: companies that dedicate themselves to quality sound that find ways to modify and design their sound technology to be housed in a durable earbud and cable system, and then hopefully with a fair price point.



"Whether that means water resistance, sweat resistance, or kevlar enforced housing, workout earbuds are the next evolution of durability when it comes to regular earbuds." concludes Weon. "In fact, you may end up wanting to purchase workout earbuds as your everyday earbuds use."



For more details on workout earbuds, visit the Shim Sham Fit website.



http://www.shimshamfit.com



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