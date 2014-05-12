Shim Sham Fit Publishes Top Ten List of the Best GPS Running Watches

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Shim Sham Fit, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things health and fitness related, is proud to publish its list of best GPS running watch at large online retailers and at neighborhood exercise supply stores.



Adare Weon, chief editor at Shim Sham Fit, puts a high value on bestseller lists as a source of research. Evolving workout technology is now allowing us to gather our own workout data like never before. One such piece of technology is the GPS running watch. GPS technology gives us unprecedented access to distance and workout data to assist in planning workouts as well as making them more interesting and fun.



“Using a GPS running watch has become very popular,” says Weon. ”Being able to share your routes and even engage in friendly competition makes workouts effective and fun. The question is then: which GPS running watch is best for you"



This is the power of the bestseller list, continues Weon. As an example, the top spots indicate right away that the Garmin GPS running watches have been the frontrunner for sometime, snagging the top bestselling spots from their older models such as the Garmin Forerunner 305 GPS running watch to their newer and simpler models such as the Garmin Forerunner 110 GPS running watch.



At the sametime, collaborators have brought fierce competition to the market such as the Nike+ SportWatch GPS Running Watch, combining the Nike brand with Tom Tom GPS Technology.



People will find a consistent theme on the bestseller lists: companies that dedicate themselves to portable GPS technology first and foremost. While heart rate data and calorie data can be handy, they will also consistently find common features with bestselling GPS watches: GPS accuracy, battery life, data use, and attractiveness.



"This is some of the great implicit data you can get from researching bestseller lists which is why we always publish one. While Garmin has kept the top spots for a long time, you can see now that many competitors such as Nike and Timex are catching up," says Weon. "Besides keeping Garmin on their toes, this will invite others into the marketplace soon. The technology definitely evolves quickly, and with that the bestseller lists are the easiest way to keep up with the latest and best products."



For more details on the best GPS running watch reviews, visit the Shim Sham Fit website.



QUOTE

"While technology evolves, the current GPS running watch offerings also become less expensive. How does one navigate such an expansive field of products? That's why bestseller lists are so valuable, especially when it comes to high-end technology."



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