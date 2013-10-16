Shim Sham Fit Website Launches New Review Section "Buy Rowing Machine" Tips and Reviews

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Shim Sham Fit is excited to launch its new "Buy Rowing Machine" section of information containing rowing machine reviews, rowing machine workouts, and more.



Adare Weon is a marketing consultant and editor of Shim Sham Life, and chief editor of the newly launched Shim Sham Fit review and news site. Weon loves being active and is looking forward to expanding the Shim Sham Fit site with its dedicated section to rowing machines.



“While I have always been a very active person and engaged in a variety of different workout activities, I never really got into the rowing machines." says Weon. "Perhaps because the old rowing machines that utilized tracks were never really any good. So when asked to work on this section, I was curious to see what was out there. Not surprisingly, rowing machines have really evolved into high-performance and thoughtfully engineered exercise machines that can give a really great workout."



Weon continues to say that one of the largest problems in fitness is joint problems for people who were previously quite sedentary. Low-impact machines and exercises that give effective cardio workouts have become increasingly important for the health and well-being of many individuals.



"One thing I like about the rowing exercise machine is that you can get a really nice full body workout without a lot of stres on the joints. As cardio improves and weight is lost, more and more workouts and exercise machines become available." states Weon. "That being said, the last time I worked out on a rowing machine is when they were still on tracks. I was very pleasantly surprised to see all the engineering improvements that rowing machines have gone through!"



Weon states that by far his favorite rowing machines he's seen so far are the Concept 2 Rowing Machines. And while Weon says he was never impressed with the track-based machines, he can see a lot of improvement in these modern-day versions and they are especially attractive when considering that they are much lower in cost. Specifically, Weon likes the Stamina Rowing Machines (about one-third the cost of the Concept 2) and Kettler Rowing Machines (about half the cost of the Concept 2).



"The wide range of technologies available in rowing machines today astounds me." concludes Weon. "Tracks are getting much smoother, but then you have the king of rowing machines out now in the Concept 2 brand that just blows my mind. Such a wide price range and quality is awesome, and I'm looking forward to getting some great information out there for exercise enthusiasts! Whether recovering from joint problems or just looking to do some fun cross-training, I hope you consider reading our rowing machine reviews and add a rowing machine to your workout regimen"



For more details, visit ShimShamFit.com.



CONTACT INFO:

staff@shimshamfit.com

Shim Sham Fit

1700 Mission ST

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303