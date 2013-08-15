Shim Sham Kitchen Launches Its Section of Food Mixers Reviews

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to launch its section of food mixers reviews for your kitchen and cooking lifestyle.



Abbie Chueng is an online marketing consultant and a chief editor of Shim Sham Kitchen, a website dedicated to all things kitchen related including product reviews and up to date news. Cheung is proud to launch a new section of their website dedicated to helping you find the best food mixer for your kitchen needs.



“Shim Sham Kitchen recognizes the growing importance of time spent in the kitchen. There is an increasing return to the kitchen and with it fantsatic advances in kitchen appliances,“ says Cheung. ”This includes being able to prepare foods faster and easier, and this was the basis of our decision to launch our section on food mixers"



Gone are the days of the big and reliable stand mixers that your parents used years ago. Now there are all sorts of sizes and features which you will find as you read our hand mixers reviews and stand mixers reviews There are many more popular manufacturers including many up and comers in addition to the old standby Kitchenaid Food Mixers which have been popluar for generations.



“There are plentiful choices on the market now when it comes to both hand food mixers and stand food mixers. Our goal is to apply our trademark detailed research to give you fantsatic product reviews and detailed buying guides to help you make the right decision for your lifestyle.” Cheung says.



Cheung continues to state that especially in this busy day and age of exposure to proper eating and proper diets, there are going to be increasing numbers of families and individuals returning back to the kitchen for their own delicious food preparation. That is why Cheung is very excited to work with Shim Sham Kitchen as a authority site for kitchen appliances and to launch this new section of reviews for food mixers.



For more details, visit ShimShamKitchen.com.



Welcome to Shim Sham Kitchen, where we find and publish reviews of the best kitchen products and appliances for you all in one place. We publish reviews, research, bestseller lists, and detailed "How To Buy" guides for you for products ranging from Food Mixers to Kitchen Islands. Come visit our site and enjoy our research and hospitality!



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staff@shimshamkitchen.com

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South Pasadena, CA 91030

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