Shim Sham Kitchen Launches New Website Section of Pots and Pans Rack Reviews

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to launch its section of pots and pans rack reviews for your kitchen.



Abbie Chueng is an online marketing consultant and a huge part of the Shim Sham Life organization and chief editor of the Shim Sham Kitchen review and news site . She is happy to launch another section of reviews for the Shim Sham Kitchen website, this time for those looking for information on all assortment of pot and pan racks.



“I really enjoyed doing the research and editing on this section of our website. Getting organized is a huge key to being successful in anything, with the challenge of doing so in a possibly finite amount of space," says Cheung. "Pot and pan racks are practical in really freeing up space and getting your pots and pans organized, while adding quite a nice aesthetic to your kitchen. I am excited to bring this section to life on our Shim Sham Kitchen website."



“The market of pot and pan racks is quite specialized, with many brand names I hadn't heard of before. One would think that most of the players in this market would be those that manufacture cookware sets, such as the line of Cuisinart pot racks," says Cheung. "However, there are some very high quality pot and pan racks from specialized manufacturers as well, the two most popular brands being Enclume pots and pans racks and Old Dutch pots and pans racks.



Cheung continues to state that especially in this fast-paced day and age, it is even more important to not only stay organized, but to also have a comfortable place where you can spend time and devote time to yourself, and the kitchen is becoming one of the most popular places to do this. That is why Cheung is very excited to work with Shim Sham Kitchen as a authority site for kitchen appliances and to launch the new section of reviews for the top pots and pans racks for your kitchen.



For more details, visit ShimShamKitchen.com.



http://shimshamkitchen.com



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