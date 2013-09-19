Shim Sham Kitchen Launches New Website Section of Reviews of Kitchen Sinks Online

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to launch its section of bestseller lists, buying guides, and product reviews of kitchen sinks online.



Abbie Chueng is an online marketing consultant and editor of Shim Sham Life, and chief editor of the Shim Sham Kitchen review and news site . She is happy to launch another section of reviews for the Shim Sham Kitchen website, this time for those looking to research the best kitchen sinks on the market.



“This section was a bit more of a challenge for me to be editor on," says Cheung. "Because as I have experience with many of the other appliances we have been reviewing, kitchen sinks was not my strong point so it took a lot of research. Thankfully, we also have a great staff and they prepared us well to launch this section of our website."



“There are not a lot of surprises when it comes to the most popular brands. Kraus kitchen sinks and Kohler kitchen sinks still lead the market in popularity, especially since stainless steel kitchen sinks are still the most popular on the market and Kohler and Kraus are quality manufacturers in this area." says Cheung. "It is nice also to unearth another brand and area of kitchen sinks online we hadn't heard of. The composites are really beautiful and can be a nice change from stainless steel which brings names to the market that otherwise might be unfamiliar, like Swanstone kitchen sinks."



Cheung continues by saying there is definitely a wide variety of kitchen sinks on the market: both in materials, brand names, as well as designs. Single-bowl and Double-bowl are the most common designs, though the double-bowl kitchen sinks can come in different proportions. Also, installation type and mount type come in numerous designs such as undermount, top mount, and drop-in. All in all, it's safe to say that the folks at Shim Sham Kitchen are very happy to take on the amount of information available for the industry of kitchen sinks online to bring you resources to help you find the best kitchen sink types and kitchen sink brands for your kitchen.



For more details, visit ShimShamKitchen.com.



CONTACT INFO:

staff@shimshamkitchen.com

Shim Sham Kitchen

1700 Mission ST

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303