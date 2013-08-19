Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Its List of Top Ten Best Food Dehydrator Ratings

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its top food dehydrator ratings at large online retailers and your neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, is very enthusiastic about providing bestseller lists for the Shim Sham Kitchen website readers. While individual product reviews and ratings provide valuable research tools, Cheung's opinion is that the bestseller lists provide the best place to start your research as well as some of the most important information for researches.



“While product reviews offer fantastic in-depth information, it may not be the best place to start if you are brand new to this market. That's why I love putting together the bestseller lists: they provide very valuable information both directly and indirectly. Directly, bestsellers are items that thousands of people have already purchased. That alone might help you make your decision since you are then leveraging someone else's research," says Cheung. "At a second level, you get insight into buyer psychology when it comes to these kitchen appliances - *WHY* might these be the most popular? And then you can see how that might apply to your situation. Striking a balance between price and function and aesthetics is more important with heavier priced items like a kitchen island. Compare this to a food dehydrator where many people are just getting involved now, where user friendliness and easy-to-read manuals may make the most popular product. This is why I love a bestseller list - the information it provides is invaluable."



As emphasis on the healthy snacks continues, food dehydrators are becoming more popular. With that growing popularity emerges variety in price, size, function, and technology. With all this said and done, Cheung invites you to check out the Shim Sham Kitchen bestseller list. And to give you a head start, here are the top three popular food dehydrators



3. Nesco American Harvest FD-61WHC Snackmaster Express Food Dehydrator All-In-One Kit with Jerky Gun



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderate, $65 - $85

- 5 tray capacity

- Quiet operation

- Easy to clean, dishwasher safe



2. Nesco American Harvest FD-37 400 Watt Food Dehydrator



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: inexpensive, $40 to $50

- 4 tray capacity (expandable to 7 trays)

- Easy to understand instructions and recipes

- Easy to clean



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Nesco FD-75PR 700-Watt Food Dehydrator



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderate, $70 to $90

- 12 tray capacity

- Fairl short drying time

- Temperature control



The Nesco Food Dehydrators in fact take five of the top eight spots, showing they are very reputable in the quality inexpensive small home food dehydrator market.



Cheung invites you to check out the full bestseller list as well as all other reviews, buying guides, and tips on the Shim Sham Kitchen website’s section on food dehydrator ratings.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.



http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO

Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303

abbie@shimshamlife.com