Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Its Top Ten List of Bestselling Pots and Pans Rack Products

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its list of pots and pans rack products at large online retailers and neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, continues to state that bestseller lists are one of the most important if not the most important source of research for those looking to shop online.



"There is no doubt that product reviews offer very good in-depth information. If you are looking for specific information, product reviews are the best. However, if you are not sure where to start or what specific products to look at first, the bestseller list should be your starting point to help you find a great pots and pans rack" says Cheung.



Even with a quick glance at the top ten bestsellers one can see some interesting bits of information:



- Both ceiling mount and wall mount pots and pans racks are popular

- Pots and Pans Rack with the upper shelf are easily the most popular

- One of the most popular cookware manufacturers does make it into our bestseller list, but not at the top

- Of the top eight, six of them are repeats. Three brand names come up twice!

- The most popular brands are from manufacturers onemay have never even heard of, including the top seller



To give people a head start, here are the top three food mixers:



3. J.K. Adams Mini Bar Pot Rack



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderately expensive, $130 - $150

- Type: Ceiling Mount Pot Rack

- Soild steel construction

- Unique color and design



2. Checkolite P1002-71 Country Kitchen Metal Pot Rack



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderately expensive, $120 - $150

- Type: Ceiling Mount Pot Rack

- Lightweight metallic rack with brushed finish

- Includes down lighting functionality



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Enclume MPB-06 RACK IT UP Bookshelf Pot Rack



- Rating: 4 out of 5

- Price: inexpensive, $70 - $85

- Type: Wall Mount Pot Rack

- Light weight (8 pounds)

- Includes Enclume Snaptoggle Toggler Anchors for easy installation



Come and check out the full list of our eight bestselling pots and pans racks. Find out which other popular manufacturers made it in to the list not once, but twice, but did not break the top three, including a very well known cookware set maker. Also of interest: while the number two and number three most popular pots and pans racks were rated 4.5 stars out of 5 stars, the number one pot rack was only rated 4 stars. Is this because it sold better and had a larger sample size? Or simply was the fact that the top selling Enclume rack only half the cost of the J.K. Adams and the Check-O-Lite enough for people to be okay with a half-star rating lower?



“As you can see, you can definitely learn a lot from these besteller lists. Not just seeing what the best products are, but why these are the best products, can help you make good decisions about the best pots and pans rack for your needs.” concludes Cheung



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website. http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO

Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303

abbie@shimshamlife.com