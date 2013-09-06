Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Its Top Ten List of Cheap Pressure Cooker Products

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its list of the best pressure cookers at large online retailers and your neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, is very enthusiastic about providing bestseller lists for the Shim Sham Kitchen website readers. The strength of individual product reviews and ratings is giving great in-depth information of single products. Bestseller lists have great strength in providing both general and specific information utilizing demographic data which is what makes it a very strong starting place for anyone looking to not only research but buy pressure cookers.



"Product reviews offer fantastic in-depth information, however it may not be the best starting point if you are new to wanting to research and compare pressure cookers. That's why I love putting together the bestseller lists: they provide very valuable information on many different levels. Bestsellers are items that thousands of people have already purchased. That alone might help you make your decision since you are then utilizing someone else's research and result to buy a specific product," says Cheung. "In addition, you get insight into what buyer's want when it comes to pressure cookers - *WHY* might these be the most popular? For example, with kitchen islands, striking a balance between price and function and aesthetics is more important. With smaller everyday cooking appliances, like pressure cookers, perhaps it is better to go with a name-brand that has been known to provide consistent quality."



As emphasis on a return to the kitchen and fun in food preparation continues to increase, there is growing popularity in putting together a set of attractive and helpful cooking tools. With that increasing popularity emerges variety in price, size, function, and technology. Cheung says the best way to handle all this information is to start with a bestseller list, and thus invites you to check out the Shim Sham Kitchen bestseller list. Even from a simple glance you can see a few interesting items of note



- Five of the top eight spots are Presto Pressure Cookers

- Medium-size (6 quarts and up) are much more popular

- Stainless steel construction is the most popular



To give you a head start, here are the top three cheap pressure cookers.



3. Presto 4-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderate, $40 - $55

- Tri-clad base for fast, even heating

- Quality stainless steel

- Pressure regulator



2. Instant Pot IP-LUX60 6 Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: expensive, $120 - $150

- 3 ply Stainless steel bottom and steam rack.

- 6-in-1 multi function

- 24 hour keep-warm feature



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Presto 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker



- Rating: 4 out of 5

- Price: moderate, $50 - $65

- Cover-lock safety feature

- Quality stainless steel

- Pressure regulator



Cheung invites you to check out the full bestseller list as well as all other reviews, buying guides, and tips on the Shim Sham Kitchen website to help you find your best and even most cheap pressure cooker for your kitchen.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.



http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO



Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303

abbie@shimshamlife.com