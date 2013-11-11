Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Its Top Ten List of Food Mixers Reviews

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its list of best food mixers at large online retailers and neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, continues to state that bestseller lists are one of the most important if not the most important source of research for those looking to shop online.



“While product reviews offer very good in-depth information, it may not be the best starting point for those brand new to the market of hand mixers and stand mixers. Bestseller lists provide a lot of great research in a concise form" says Chueng.



Even with a quick glance at the top ten bestsellers, one can see some interesting bits of information:



- No one brand appears more than once in the five top food mixers



- However, one brand DOES appear three times total in the top eight food mixers



- And in fact, two brands take up five of the eight spots.



- The top eight food mixers show that there is favor for both hand mixers and stand mixers



- For those familiar with the food mixer market, the brand people would likely think to be the top seller, in fact, is #2!! (This surprised us as well!)



To give people a head start, here are the top three food mixers:



3. Cuisinart HM-70 Power Advantage 7-Speed Hand Mixer



- Rating: 4 out of 5



- Price: inexpensive, $60 - $70



- Type: Hand Mixer



- 220 watts and 7 speeds



- 3 year warranty



- Very attractive colors to choose from



2. KitchenAid KSM150PSER Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer



- Rating: 4 out of 5



- Price: expensive, $320 - $340



- Type: Stand Mixer



- 325 watts power and 10 speed levels



- Nice sized 5quart bowl



- Very attractive and comes in a plethora of colors



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Hamilton Beach 62650 6-Speed Classic Hand Mixer



- Rating: 4 out of 5



- Price: inexpensive, $25 - $35



- Type: Hand Mixer



- Attached snap-on storage case is the most common compliment of this model



- Good power: 290 watts, but yet light and easy to handle



As a end note, the Shim Sham Kitchen Staff made some very interesting conclusions from their research for the bestselling list.



- While the KitchenAid Food Mixers took three of the top eight spots, we were quite surprised it was not the number one spot.



- We were also surprised that it went to Hamilton Beach and not another top name like Sunbeam or Cuisinart.



- While the KitchenAid Stand Mixers are very popular, because they usually last for years, they are not often purchased.



- And generally speaking, hand mixers are purchased much more often than stand mixers.



- Those that purchase a hand mixer may not need a stand mixer as hand mixers were sufficient for most food mixing jobs for those that do not have extravagant food mixing needs.



- On the other hand, those that purchase stand mixer are still likely to purchase a hand mixer for the smaller and quicker food mixing jobs.



- In our research, the biggest selling point of the Hamilton Beach Hand Mixeris the easy storage.



“As you can see, you can definitely learn a lot from these besteller lists. Not just seeing what the best products are, but why can help you make good decisions about the best food mixer for your needs.” concludes Cheung



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.



http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO

Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303

abbie@shimshamlife.com