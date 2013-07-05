Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Top Ten Bestselling List of Microwave Ovens on Sale

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its list of top Microwave Ovens On Sale at large online retailers and at your neighborhood appliance store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, puts a high value on bestseller lists as sources of research along with reading through the various microwave oven ratings and reviews.



“While I definitely love researching microwave oven reviews and testimonials, a really great place to start when researching is bestseller lists. If a microwave for sale is very popular, there’s got to be a reason for it.” says Cheung. “There is a reason the mass majority of people will like a certain product. Now that doesn’t necessarily mean it is the best microwave oven for you. What it does afford you is a great starting point.”



Microwave ovens have come a long way from just re-heating up meals. There are a number of different sizes from the small microwave oven to the large microwave oven as well as developments in technology from the standard microwave oven to the inverter microwave ovens and even convection microwave ovens which many people use today in place of a standard oven.



“There are so many different features and price ranges out now. So really we think the value of the bestseller list is a great place to start. Look at what is the most popular, then go through your feature list and see what you like, what you don’t like, what you would need, and what you wouldn’t need.” says Cheung. “That’s why we put a lot of research into these bestseller lists and hope that the public at large finds them ultimately helpful.”



With all this said and done, Cheung invites you to check out the Shim Sham Kitchen bestseller list. And to give you a head start, here are the top three best microwave ovens.



3. Sunbeam SGS90701W Microwave Oven



Small compact size with good power in its 700 watts

Looks classy, not cheap

Relatively low cost



2. Panasonic NN-SD681S Genius Prestige Inverter Microwave Oven



Attractive stainless steel

Much better performance than previous models

Sensor cooking and special defrost works great!



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Panasonic NN-SN651B Genius Inverter Microwave Oven



Works well, heats up fast

Simple control panel, no frills, easy to use

10 different automatic heat settings, work accurately, and quiet too



Cheung invites you to check out the full bestseller list as well as all other reviews, buying guides, and tips on the Shim Sham Kitchen website’s section reviewing the best microwaves on sale and more!



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.



http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO

Shim Sham Kitchen

Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

abbie@shimshamlife.com