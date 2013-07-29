Shim Sham Kitchen Publishes Top Ten List of Best Cheap Kitchen Islands

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its bestselling cheap kitchen islands at large online retailers and your neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, is very enthusiastic about providing bestseller lists for the Shim Sham Kitchen website readers. Individual product reviews and ratings definiltely provide valuable research tools, however Cheung believes bestseller lists provide a fantastic place to start your research as well as some of the most important information for researches.



“While product reviews offer fantastic in-depth information, some people who do not know where to start. That's why I love bestseller lists: they provide very valuable information both directly and indirectly. At a direct level, bestsellers are items that thousands of people have already purchased. That alone might help you make your decision since you are then leveraging someone else's research," says Cheung. "At a different level, you can think about buyer psychology and human psychology and think about *WHY* those items are bestsellers, and then see if that pertains to you. Striking a balance between price and function and aesthetics is more important with heavier priced items like a kitchen island. Compare this to a bread maker where many items are priced at a similar range but the engineering is so now, the most popular item may be the one that has the best manufacturer reputation. This is why I love a bestseller list - the information it provides is invaluable."



As emphasis on the kitchen continues, more and more people are discovering that items once thought for bigger kitchens are now more accessible. Kitchen islands are definitely one of those items as smaller, more compact, and portable rolling kitchen islands continue to advance in aesthetics and usability.



“There is quite a variety when it comes to price, size, and function of kitchen islands. The most popular are the portable kitchen islands, and those come in a wide range of sizes and looks. And bestseller lists give you a great starting point. There will inevitably be a variety of items on that list, so you are getting not only what is most popular, but you also get a peek into the wide range of options out there for kitchen islands. It definitely is where I start my research, and I hope you realize the value in this too." says Cheung.



With all this said and done, Cheung invites you to check out the Shim Sham Kitchen bestseller list. And to give you a head start, here are the top three most popular cheap kitchen islands.



3. Home Styles 5099-95 Napa Kitchen Center Kitchen Island



- Rating: 4 out of 5

- Price: more expensive, $400+ range

- A lot of function and storage

- Adjustable Shelves

- Beautiful neutral design works with many different decor.



2. Winsome Wood Single Drawer Storage Cart Kitchen Island



- Rating: 4 out of 5

- Price: inexpensive, $125 range

- Good storage amount for very small size

- Neutral color and attractive beech wood

- Easy installation



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Home Styles Natural Designer Stainless Steel Top Utility Cart Kitchen Island



- Price: moderate, $250 range

- Smooth drawers with metal gliders

- Great size, perfect for smaller kitchens, expansive enough for bigger kitchens

- Attractive design with stainless steel top

- Extra hardware parts comes with it ..just in case!



Cheung invites you to check out the full bestseller list as well as all other reviews, buying guides, and tips on the Shim Sham Kitchen website's section on cheap kitchen islands.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.



About ShimShamKitchen.com

Welcome to ShimShamKitchen.com, where we find and publish the reviews of the best kitchen products and appliances for you all in one place. The folks who bring you Shim Sham Kitchen are six eclectic individuals with one thing in common: we LOVE shopping online. (We love shopping PERIOD!).



We love details. We love analysis. We love talking and researching things to death! At Shim Sham Kitchen we post specifically about kitchen products and appliances and anything else of interest that is kitchen related. You will get information not just about the product itself and its features, but also discover exactly what people like and dislike about their kitchen wares!



