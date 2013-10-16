Shim Sham Kitchen Website Publishes Top Ten List of Bread Makers Reviews

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Shim Sham Kitchen, a site dedicated to product reviews and news of all things kitchen related, is proud to publish its list of the best bread makers at large online retailers and your neighborhood home store.



Abbie Chueng, online marketing consultant and chief editor at Shim Sham Kitchen, is very enthusiastic about providing bestseller lists for the Shim Sham Kitchen website readers.



“Product reviews offer fantastic in-depth information, however it may not be the best starting point if you are new to wanting to research and compare bread makers. That’s why I love putting together the bestseller lists: they provide very valuable information on many different levels,” says Cheung. “In fact, because it is an emerging market, there are quite a few unfamiliar names on the market that could use more exposure.”



As emphasis to the importance of better dieting increases, Cheung is sure that bread machine use will increase and technology and design of bread machines will evolve quickly. Cheung believes it is important to get information out there as quickly as possible to help those researching bread machines. Even from a simple glance you can see a few interesting items of note



- Of the eight best bread makers, only one brand name appears more than once

- The brand that appears twice is likely *NOT* the one you would expect

- Breadmakers are so different from each other that one important factor is how good the recipe book is that comes specifically with that breadmaker!

- Two pounds and up is the more popular size models (good for medium to large households)



To give you a head start, here are the top three bread makers reviews.



3. Oster CKSTBRTW20 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: inexpensive, $60 - $70

- Express baking feature for a fast loaf of bread

- Includes jam maker

- Two pound baking capacity (good for larger households)



2. Sunbeam 5891 2-Pound Programmable Breadmaker



- Rating: 4 out of 5

- Price: inexpensive, $65 - $85

- Express baking feature for a fast loaf of bread

- 13 hours of holdup bake

- Two pound baking capacity (good for larger households)



And the bestseller on our list:



1. Panasonic SD-YD250 Automatic Bread Maker with Yeast Dispenser



- Rating: 4.5 out of 5

- Price: moderate, $115 - $135

- Extensive 40-recipe manual

- 13 hour holdup timing, non-stick pan

- Two-and-a-half pound baking capacity (good for larger households)



A distinct honorable mention goes to Zojirushi Bread Makers with its #4 ranked Zojirushi BB-PAC20 and #7 ranked Zojirushi BB CEC20. Interestingly, the Zojirushi brand makes the best quality breadmakers, but we feel it is likely the pricetag (almost double at $300+) is what keeps it from being the most popular.



This information and more now available at Shim Sham Kitchen’s section of bread makers reviews.



For more details, visit the Shim Sham Kitchen website.

http://www.shimshamkitchen.com



CONTACT INFO

Abbie Cheung

1700 Mission St

South Pasadena, CA 91030

323.459.2303

abbie@shimshamlife.com