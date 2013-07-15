Shimane Chugoku Matsue Marketing Builder and #1 MXI Corp Team Executive, Adam Green, Is Controlling the September 2013 Grand Opening of Xocai Japan Through his G3 Development Social Media Webinar Technology for Distributors in Ibaraki Kanto Mito

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early Web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a "spider" to "crawl" that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



Grow A Business With Localized Web Traffic From THEIR OWN Google-Friendly Blog Website! G3 Make's It Easy...



Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!



G3 localize's their content



G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links



G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!



Appeals to search engines like Google



Search engines index the clients information SOONER



G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!



G3 provides the blog



G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity