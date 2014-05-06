Shimano Deore BR-M596 Hydraulic Brake Available with Fibica on Impressive Discounts

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Bikers looking to buy Shimano Deore BR-M596 Hydraulic Brake can now get these with Fibica, a frontline store of bike parts, at discounted rates. The brake is available with the company at $119.99, which is considerably lower than $199.99. Warranty of the product is 12 months and it qualifies for no-charges shipping.



“Discounts can be availed for a limited time period; so keep that in mind while placing your order. The fact that you need not pay a dime for shipping as well makes the deal even more cost-effective. We have put in place a system to enable you track your order. If you have any question regarding the item or the purchase process, you can contact our customer service team,” commented a senior executive with the company.



Shimano Deore BR-M596 Hydraulic Brake is a fully bled hydraulic disc brake with easily adaptable post-style calliper. It comes without adapters or rotors facilitating customization to suit the bike. Leading effect is reduced by opposed 2-piston design, while optimal pad wear boosts braking control. The product has Hinged clamp design, ergonomic alloy brake lever for maximum comfort and performance and shimless mounting system that supports quick installation and set-up.



Non-corrosive mineral oil brake fluid is less hazardous than conventional hydraulic brake fluid. The executive added, “Two piece calliper design in the hydraulic brake is both ridged and durable. The kit would also have resin pads along with spare olives. Shimano claim a 14 percent power increase over the previous M595, that makes 5-25% increase in braking power across their disc brake rang.”



For upgrading the stock brakes, Shimano Deore M596 disc brakes are an excellent item. As the brakes are pre-bleeded, all one needs to do is to attach the brake and lever to the bike and pedal. The hydraulic hose is designed to fit any frame configuration, and it offers top performance as well, thanks to the mineral oil-based system. Search Shimano Deore Groupset here.



About Fibica

Fibica is the leading online bike store offering one-stop solution to the buyers. They can expect to find any bike gear on the store, making it very convenient for them. Well-versed with the industry, the company uses the knowledge for ensuring satisfaction of the users. The company has a well-defined returns and shipping policy in place. Find XT Groupset for sale and other products available with the company.



Contact Information

For more information, visit http://www.fibica.com/