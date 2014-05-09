Shinewei International Limited Manufactures and Sells Varieties of Cameras

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Cameras are among those inventions that have remarkably changed the way many things were done earlier. They have extensive utility and have deep penetration in the lives of people in this age. Shinewei International Limited is a company that specialises in the production, distribution and sales of cameras with advance utility. The company is original equipment manufacturer (OEM), original design manufacturer (ODM), distributors and wholesaler of sports cameras, car cameras, video cameras and mini cameras. The cameras can be used for various purposes ranging from sports recording and security to surveys and research project. Diving cameras, torch cameras and multifunction devices are some other products that the company manufactures.



The range of WiFi 1080p helmet camera is one of the best productions of Shinewei International Limited. The company produces various such cameras including 30M, mini and regular waterproof 1080 sport camera with Wi-Fi connectivity. The first 22 models have CMOS 5.0MP sensor while the mini one has CMOS 2.0 sensor. The respective image resolution offered by the cameras is 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel but the video resolution offered by of all the models is same at 1080 pixels. The 30M waterproof 1080 cameras have PC CAM function and up to 32 GB extendable memory on SDHC card. The other models are quite similar with exception of mini cameras, which support MicroSDHC.



Another very important range of cameras is the full 1080p dual lens car camcorder, which have wide applicability in law enforcement departments. These cameras are full HD and have 2.7-inch TFT screen. DVR-T580 is one of the models in this range and its specification testifies to its utility. It features CMOS 3.0-megapixel sensor, HDMI video output, white LED, built-in Lithium battery and extendable memory up to 32 GB on MicroSDHC card. The camera has amazing capturing speed of 30 frames per second and stores videos in MOV (H.264) format while images in JPG format. Loop recording, built-in speaker, motion detection, G-sensor, etc. are some other features and functions that can be found in this range of cameras. Such cameras are extensively used in police patrol cars especially in the United States.



Shinewei International Limited has considerable number of products in sports range too. From decent models to significant ones such as 1080p full HD sport helmet camera, products of Shinewei International Limited fulfil expectation in every domain. Purchase can be made online and payment via PayPal, Western Union, MoneyGram and HSBC. The terms of use are provided at the website in detail.



About Shinewei International Limited

Shinewei International Limited is an OEM, ODM, distributor and wholesaler of various kinds of utility-cameras and related products. The company has its own factory in Yusheng Industrial Park at Gushu Crossing in Baoan District of Shenzhen. Companies like Amazon, Jaycar, etc. are customers of the Chinese company.



For Media Contact:

Company: Shinewei International Limited

Email Id: steven#shineweiltd.com

Website: http://www.shineweiltd.com